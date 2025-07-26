Astros GM Dana Brown Says Team Is Prioritizing Offense at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros look like surefire buyers less than a week ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
Though they are the most injured team in baseball and can't seem to buy a stroke of good luck in that department, they just keep on winning baseball games and establishing themselves as a contender.
All season long, the narrative has been about the injuries in the pitching staff behind ace duo Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. But as rehab assignments get going after the All-Star break, the Astros look to be on the cusp of getting some reinforcements there.
As a result, it seems the focus is going to be on the offense at the trade deadline with the entire left side of the infield -- Jeremy Peña and Isaac Paredes -- on the shelf. Not to mention star slugger Yordan Alvarez still out.
What Are Houston Astros Officials Saying About the Deadline?
While speaking about his team's intentions to media members , including Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), Houston general manager Dana Brown was fairly open about what he's looking for right now.
"When I’m talking to other clubs, if there’s a possibility to get a starter, I’ll take a starter. I’m always in the market for a starter," Brown began. "That said, I’m really locked in on the bat. If we can get a bat, it would be really good for this team, particularly a left-handed bat ... the priority is getting some more offense."
All four of Cristian Javier, Spencer Arrighetti, Luis Garcia and J.P. France are in the midst of rehab assignments and could be on the cusp of giving the Astros some relief in the pitching staff. However, the returning timelines of their position players are much less clear.
Alvarez's return from a hand issue is anyone's guess at this point, while Paredes seemingly may be out for an extended period due to a serious hamstring injury. Peña may be back sooner, but Houston needs more if it wants to finish out the second half strong and make a run in October.
If the Astros want to make some real upgrades at their biggest positions of need, Brown is probably correct to be narrowing his focus on the bats.
Being able to pull something off in that regard could go a long way towards determining what the ceiling of this team is.
As the deadline gets closer and closer, keep an eye on Houston as a real threat in the market for offensive upgrades.
