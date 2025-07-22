Will Injuries End Up Costing Astros Their Division Lead?
One of the most intriguing storylines over the first half of the 2025 season was the Houston Astros' continued dominance in the AL West, despite the onslaught of injuries they had been forced to endure.
It seemed like every other week, the Astros were putting another key player on the 10 or 15-day IL for some reason or another, and they still managed to stack up wins, no matter who it was they were missing.
More News: Astros Latest Injury to Isaac Paredes Could Drastically Alter Trade Deadline
Many assumed that the second half would bring similar fortunes, but with the recent news of star third baseman Isaac Parades being put on the shelf with a strained hamstring, concern has begun to grow about whether Houston will be able to remain atop the AL West standings while missing so many key pieces.
They've obviously weathered the storm so far, but have gone just 2-7 since coming back from the All-Star break, and just dropped two of six against the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners in back-to-back three-game sets.
More News: Astros Star Luis Garcia Steady in Latest Injury Rehab Start in Minors
This has in turn led to the Astros' seemingly comfortable lead atop the division table being dwindled down to just four games, while their two biggest threats out west have been surging at the exact same time.
Now, with Houston expecting to miss another vital piece of their lineup for at least a couple of weeks, it's hard to imagine any scenario in which the Stros don't see their already slimming lead cut down even more.
The question now is whether Houston can hold out long enough to get the reinforcements they desperately need from the IL before the Mariners can overtake them for first place, and the Rangers move within striking distance of doing the same.
Positive reports have already begun to surface regarding star slugger Yordan Alvarez and veteran starter Spencer Arrighetti in their respective recoveries, and they are also expecting several other injured players to return at some point.
More News: Pair of Injured Astros Starters Shine in Rehab Starts in Minor Leagues
Only time will tell whether or not those reinforcements arrive before they find themselves battling for second place in the AL West instead of fighting off the rest of the field while still in first.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.