Astros Offense Is Heating Up After Slow Start To Their Season
The first month or so of the 2025 season was a bit rocky for the Houston Astros, particularly on offense. The team was trotting out a revamped lineup following the departure of two longtime stalwarts, and it took time for the new pieces to build chemistry.
The team's new first baseman, Christian Walker, was a preverbal black hole in the middle of the lineup for much of April, and it also took rookie phenom Cam Smith some time to adjust to big-league pitching, as well.
Following these early growing pains, though, it appears like the Astros are finally starting to click at the plate.
They are 5-1 over their last six games and have scored five or more runs in all but one of these contests.
This included an 11-run explosion against the Athletics on Tuesday night, a game where Houston hitters combined for 14 hits and four home runs.
Longtime team legend Jose Altuve also had his best performance of the season, picking up four hits with two of them being homers.
Smith has also seen his fortunes turn around at the plate considerably, too, running his slash line up to .261/.340/.387 to go along with three home runs and 17 RBI.
All of these represent massive improvements compared to where Smith was just a month ago.
This recent success at the plate has vaulted the Astros right back into the mix in the AL West, currently sitting just half a game back of the division-leading Seattle Mariners entering Thursday. With the schedule about to ease up considerably over the next couple of weeks, Houston is in prime position to take control of the division race heading into summer.
Three of the next four opponents the Astros will face currently have records sitting at or below .500, with this list including the worst team in the American League, the Chicago White Sox.
Everything appears to be lined up perfectly for Houston to take back control of the AL West and continue building their momentum at the plate in the lead-up to the All-Star break in July.
All the Astros have to do is capitalize on the opportunity.