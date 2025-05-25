Astros Appear to Have Made Mistake by Signing Christian Walker Over Pete Alonso
It's hard to get a read on this Houston Astros team.
On one hand, the injuries that have affected them going back a few years now makes it difficult to assess what the ceiling of this group could be. But on the other, this roster doesn't seem good enough to contend for a World Series title.
That could change if they get back some of their key pieces at any point in 2025. However, it's hard to rely on that based on what has taken place the last couple of seasons.
The only way to assure that this Astros team improves is by getting better production from the players who are healthy and available.
Someone who has fallen short of expecations is Christian Walker.
Signed this past winter to solidify the first base position that became a black hole of production in the subsequent years following Yuli Gurriel's departure, Walker has been dreadful in his debut campaign with Houston.
Entering play on Saturday, the slugger is slashing just .196/.263/.328 with five homers, 20 RBI and an OPS+ that's under the league average of 100 for the first time since 2021.
He looks like a completely different version of what he was from 2022-24, and that has put the decision making of the front office back into the spotlight based on the other first basemen who were available this past offseason.
When it comes to the top players on the market, it was between Walker and Pete Alonso.
Both were free to sign with any team for much longer than anyone anticipated. But instead of going after the 30-year-old Alonso, the Astros went with the 34-year-old Walker.
That decision looks to be the wrong one.
Christian Walker vs. Pete Alonso Comparison
Walker's 2025 Numbers
Slash Line: .196/.263/.328
Home Runs: 5
Extra-Base Hits: 14
RBI: 20
OPS+: 67
wRC+: 68
Alonso's 2025 Numbers
Slash Line: .287/.391/.527
Home Runs: 9
Extra-Base Hits: 26
RBI: 38
OPS+: 161
wRC+: 157
That is a stark difference between the two.
Not only is Walker having one of the worst seasons of his career, but Alonso is putting together the best all-around offensive performance of his, showing that both players are heading in different directions.
Finances are always going to be a major topic of conversation when it comes to Houston's decisions, and that's what makes this even more frustrating.
The Astros handed Walker a three-year, $60 million deal for an AAV of $20 million.
Alonso re-signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million contract with a player option for $24 million in 2026, putting his price tag for the season at $30 million.
Was that saving of $10 million worth it based on the disperity between the performances?
If Houston truly wanted to compete for a World Series title this year like the brass said, then that answer would have to be no.
Walker could still turn things around since there is plenty of season left to be played. But when looking at what he's done so far compared to the numbers of Alonso, it's safe to say that there should be some level of regret when it comes to their free agency decision.