Astros Outfielder Facing Pressure To Perform With 'Shorter Leash' for Struggles
As if outfield wasn't already discussed enough this offseason, the Houston Astros are now dealing with two injuries in that unit.
Taylor Trammell and Pedro Leon have both picked up some leg issues during camp.
Leon's situation is much less severe with his ailment being described as "discomfort," so it's Trammell's "pretty significant" calf strain that now has him in a walking boot which shakes up the outlook in the outfield.
The Astros were quick to name the replacement for Kyle Tucker in right field, tapping Chas McCormick as the backfill with Jake Meyers covering center.
Who stands in left is the question mark with it looking more and more like Jose Altuve will get real reps there during the year for the first time in his professional career.
However, Houston could have a new right fielder sometime during the season as well.
While McCormick is getting the first opportunity to prove his struggles in 2024 were an anomaly compared to what he's previously done in the Majors, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported that manager Joe Espada said the 29-year-old "will have a shorter leash this year" if the issues at the plate remain.
Because of that, there's no question there is immense pressure on him to perform.
There's reason to believe he can put together a bounce back season since he posted OPS+ figures that were above the league average during his first three years of Major League Baseball. He also had the best showing of his career in the 2023 campaign when he blasted 22 homers, drove in 70 runs, had an OPS+ of 130 and slashed .273/.353/.489.
But that's also why there is concern about how McCormick performed last season.
Following his best campaign ever, he then slashed .211/.271/.306 with just five home runs, 27 RBI and an OPS+ of 66, a staggering 34 points below the league average.
If that's the type of performance the Astros get from him in 2025, then they have no shot at competing for a championship, let alone a division title.
McCormick has to produce this year.
Houston is relying on him to have the same type of offensive output he had from 2021-23 if they're going to have a chance to replace the departing production from Tucker and Alex Bregman.
If he struggles early, the Astros not only will be figuring out their situation in left field, but will also be looking for another player to take reps in right.