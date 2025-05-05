Inside the Astros

Astros Place Their Star Slugger Yordan Alvarez on Injured List

The Houston Astros will be without their star player for some time.

Brad Wakai

Apr 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) looks up after a play during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park
Apr 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) looks up after a play during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has not been a season to remember for the Houston Astros at the plate thus far.

With Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman no longer with the team, things have not gotten off to a good start for this group. They enter Monday's action in the bottom half of Major League Baseball in virtually every offensive category.

Now, things are about to get a whole lot more difficult.

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros are moving their superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez to the injured list because of right hand inflammation, recalling catcher Cesar Salazar to take his place on the roster.

In addition to Alvarez being placed on the shelf to recover from this hand issue, the hope is he can also find his way in the batter's box again.

The power-hitting lefty has not looked like himself this season, putting up career-worst numbers that have him sitting with a .210/.306/.340 slash line, three homers, 18 RBI and an OPS+ of 86 through 29 games and 121 plate appearances.

His 2.2% home run rate is by far the lowest of his career (6.0%), and his hard hit rate of 46.4% has concerningly dipped well below the 53.5% line that he has previously produced.

Houston needs Alvarez to perform like an MVP if they're going to have success.

While Jose Altuve has been solid again this year and Jeremy Pena is enjoying a nice turn around season, too, for the Astros to become true contenders in 2025, Alvarez has to be dominant at the plate.

Perhaps some time away will help him get back to that point.

More From Astros On SI

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News