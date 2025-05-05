Astros Place Their Star Slugger Yordan Alvarez on Injured List
It has not been a season to remember for the Houston Astros at the plate thus far.
With Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman no longer with the team, things have not gotten off to a good start for this group. They enter Monday's action in the bottom half of Major League Baseball in virtually every offensive category.
Now, things are about to get a whole lot more difficult.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros are moving their superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez to the injured list because of right hand inflammation, recalling catcher Cesar Salazar to take his place on the roster.
In addition to Alvarez being placed on the shelf to recover from this hand issue, the hope is he can also find his way in the batter's box again.
The power-hitting lefty has not looked like himself this season, putting up career-worst numbers that have him sitting with a .210/.306/.340 slash line, three homers, 18 RBI and an OPS+ of 86 through 29 games and 121 plate appearances.
His 2.2% home run rate is by far the lowest of his career (6.0%), and his hard hit rate of 46.4% has concerningly dipped well below the 53.5% line that he has previously produced.
Houston needs Alvarez to perform like an MVP if they're going to have success.
While Jose Altuve has been solid again this year and Jeremy Pena is enjoying a nice turn around season, too, for the Astros to become true contenders in 2025, Alvarez has to be dominant at the plate.
Perhaps some time away will help him get back to that point.