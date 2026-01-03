Astros Pitching Prospect Named Player to Watch for 2026 Breakout

The Houston Astros have been adding to their major league rotation this offseason with the additions of international star Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade. But there are some players to keep tabs on this season at the minor league levels as well.

While the casual fan may only like to keep up with things at the Major League level, it's the players in the minors who will one day carry the legacy of the franchise.

Pitching Stud to Watch Climb the Ranks

One of the top players to watch this season is the Astros' eighth-best prospect and second-best pitching prospect, Ryan Forcucci. MLB.com listed Forcucci as the Astros' top prospect to have the chance of a breakout season in 2026.

"Forcucci was getting first-round buzz at UC San Diego before Tommy John surgery derailed his junior season. Still, the Astros pounced in the third round of the 2024 Draft and are eagerly awaiting his pro debut," MLB.com wrote.

"The 6-foot-3 righty has two main weapons that generate plenty of whiffs in a fastball that benefits from a low release height and excellent carry and a tight, mid-80s slider. It will be key to see how his stuff returns as he builds back up and if he can develop his changeup or curve into a strong third pitch.

Forcucci has all the stuff to climb the ranks of the Astros organization. According to his MLB.com prospect page, Forcucci's fastball is his biggest weapon, as the Astros hope he'll bounce back from his Tommy John surgery.

"Forcucci's fastball sits at 92-95 mph and touches 97 with a nasty combination of low-release height, carry and armside run. His mid-80s slider also grades as a plus pitch at times with tight spin and nice depth. He also mixes in a fading upper-80s changeup that's too firm and a fringy upper-70s curveball."

Before getting injured, his collegiate numbers looked as follows: 3.67 ERA, 132.1 innings pitched, walked 42 batters, and struck out 159 batters. His K/9 sat at 13.3 in his third year with the UC San Diego Tritons through five games before getting shut down for recovery.

Projected to make his MLB debut in the 2027 campaign, Forcucci has to mow down the competition through the ranks of the minors before heading to Daikin Park. His debut should be well anticipated, as the third-round pick could make the other 29 MLB franchises regretful for passing on him.

