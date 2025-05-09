Astros Placing Hayden Wesneski on Injured List With Elbow Injury
The Houston Astros have picked up another injury to their starting pitcher.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Hayden Wesneski is going on the injured list with right elbow discomfort. This will be backdated to May 7. Logan VanWey will be called up as the corresponding move.
Wesneski was a featured part of the return package for the Astros in the Kyle Tucker deal.
With multiple starting pitchers out for the start of the year, the hope was Wesneski would finally break through in 2025 and perform up to the former top prospect billing he had.
That was the case in the early going.
Despite giving up two-plus runs in all five of his starts in the month of April, he had a 3.86 ERA with 26 strikeouts and just four walks in 28 innings pitched.
It was a solid showing from the veteran, but Wesneski was then hit around in his last start against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 6, and it seems like the elbow issue might have been the reason for that.
How long the right-hander remains on the IL will be seen.
As for VanWey, this is his second stint with the Astros in 2025.
After signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2022, he has worked his way up the ranks until he made his Major League debut on April 7 of this season. Across six appearances in relief, he posted a 1.35 ERA, solid numbers on the surface.
However, VanWey also allowed 11 hits during his 6 2/3 innings of work with only two strikeouts, so the hope is he can keep limiting the damage in terms of runs while also reducing the hits the opposing lineup has against him.