Inside the Astros

Astros Placing Hayden Wesneski on Injured List With Elbow Injury

The Houston Astros are down a starting pitcher.

Brad Wakai

Apr 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (39) reacts after a strike out against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Daikin Park
Apr 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (39) reacts after a strike out against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Daikin Park / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros have picked up another injury to their starting pitcher.

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Hayden Wesneski is going on the injured list with right elbow discomfort. This will be backdated to May 7. Logan VanWey will be called up as the corresponding move.

Wesneski was a featured part of the return package for the Astros in the Kyle Tucker deal.

With multiple starting pitchers out for the start of the year, the hope was Wesneski would finally break through in 2025 and perform up to the former top prospect billing he had.

That was the case in the early going.

Despite giving up two-plus runs in all five of his starts in the month of April, he had a 3.86 ERA with 26 strikeouts and just four walks in 28 innings pitched.

It was a solid showing from the veteran, but Wesneski was then hit around in his last start against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 6, and it seems like the elbow issue might have been the reason for that.

How long the right-hander remains on the IL will be seen.

As for VanWey, this is his second stint with the Astros in 2025.

After signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2022, he has worked his way up the ranks until he made his Major League debut on April 7 of this season. Across six appearances in relief, he posted a 1.35 ERA, solid numbers on the surface.

However, VanWey also allowed 11 hits during his 6 2/3 innings of work with only two strikeouts, so the hope is he can keep limiting the damage in terms of runs while also reducing the hits the opposing lineup has against him.

More From Astros On SI

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News