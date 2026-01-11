Astros Dual-Sport Athlete Comes Off Dominant College Football Season

The Houston Astros are fortunate to have a plethora of young stars in their back pocket who are continuing to develop. Between top prospects Brice Matthews, Xavier Neyens and Walker Janek, the Astros' future is in good hands. Considering the brutal outcome to their 2025 campaign, any and all hope is needed for the franchise at this point.

But their young talent travels far beyond the top prospects. In fact, one of their 2024 draft picks is widely known for his versatility and dynamic abilities, but not in the traditional way that Major League Baseball fans would think.

Meet the Oregon Ducks' Linebacker Drafted by Astros

Yes, you read that correctly. In the 13th round of the 2024 MLB draft, Houston picked Bryce Boettcher, who happens to be equally as talented on the football field as he is in baseball. According to a recent report by former Sports Director at Fox 26, Mark Berman, Boettcher chose to play for the Ducks for one more season, and the Astros will retain his rights through 2026.

ESPN pointed out Oregon star LB Bryce Boettcher was drafted by the Astros. According to the AP Boettcher, taken in the 13th round in 2024, signed with Houston (as an OF) & with the Astros permission, chose to play for Oregon for 1 more season.The Astros retain his rights for 2026 — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) January 10, 2026

Oregon wrapped up its latest Orange Bowl matchup against Indiana, and although the Ducks were handed a 56-22 loss, Boettcher certainly played his role well. By the end of the game, he had recorded 11 tackles. His totals this year amassed a career-high of 136 tackles, nine pass breakups, four sacks and two interceptions.

As illustrious as his football career is, Houston baseball fans should be hoping to see his face at Daikin Park sooner rather than later. With the Ducks in 2024, he slashed .276/.372/.500 with an .872 OPS. Along the way, he smacked 12 homers and reeled in 35 RBIs through 56 games.

As a senior baseball player that year, he was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team. His ability to succeed as a dual-sport athlete at the collegiate level is telling — he's versatile, willing to learn, brings natural talent to the table, but above all, he knows what it takes to put in the work to receive a reward.

This is exactly the kind of player that the Astros would benefit from down the road.

He has an intriguing athletic profile that leaves many scratching their heads. To compete at this level, let alone to succeed, is incredibly unique. His competitive mindset and natural athleticism have served him well on both fields.

