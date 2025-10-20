Astros Prospect Anderson Brito Dominates in Latest Arizona Fall League Outing
One could be excused for missing Houston Astros prospect Anderson Brito’s numbers from his start on Friday. He happened to deal the same day his teammate, catcher Walker Janek, hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs in an Arizona Fall League game.
But what Brito did was no less relevant. Their team, the Scottsdale Scorpions, destroyed the Mesa Solar Sox, 11-0. Janek did the damage at the plate. Then, he got behind the plate and made sure that Brito had everything he needed to get the job done.
Brito claimed his first win of AFL action, tossing three hitless innings. He walked two but he struck out eight in one of the dominant outings in the league to date. He did it on 51 pitches, 31 of which were strikes.
Anderson Brito’s AFL Season So Far
Brito is well thought of in the Astros system. MLB Pipeline slots him as the organization’s No. 7 prospect. Only Janek (No. 4) and outfielder Joseph Sullivan (No. 6) are ranked ahead of Brito and are playing in the AFL.
The Astros sent the 21-year-old right-hander to Arizona to get more work after he only started 12 games this season. But he looked good. He went 0-1 with a 3.28 ERA with 65 strikeouts and 28 walks in 49.1 innings. He missed part of the season due to injury. Batters struggled against him, as they hit .208 for the season. He wrapped up the season at High-A Asheville, so he still needs seasoning at Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land before a call-up.
But this is just the second pro season for the Venezuelan, who was signed as an international free agent. Houston sees his time at the AFL as an opportunity to super-charge Brito’s development and position him to start in Corpus in 2026.
In two starts Brito is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA. He has 13 strikeouts and five walks. In his first start, he went 2.2 innings, giving up two hits, two runs and three walks as he struck out five. In two starts hitters are batting just .105 against him. That’s the fifth-best opponent batting average on the team. The four pitchers in front of him have thrown fewer innings.
It positions Brito as an early candidate for the Fall Stars Game, which his next month, and serves a bridge from the regular season to the postseason.
Brito is playing alongside other Astros prospects in Arizona, including catcher Walker Janek — who caught his game on Friday — along with pitchers James Hicks, Hudson Leach, Derek True and Nate Wohlgemuth, and infielder Jeron Williams.
The Scorpions wrap up the week hosting Surprise on Sunday. After an off day on Monday, Scottsdale travels to Peoria on Tuesday, Surprise on Wednesday and Salt River on Thursday before another off day. The Astros are playing alongside players from the San Francisco Giants, the New York Mets, the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers.