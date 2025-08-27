Houston Astros 2026 MLB Schedule Breakdown: Opening Day, Top Road Trips
The Houston Astros will open the 2026 MLB regular season with a seven-game homestand that starts with a three-game series against a division rival.
MLB released the entire regular season schedule on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the 81 home and road games the Astros will face next season. Houston will face its usual American League West opponents, along with two series each against the rest of the American League’s 10 teams. In addition, the Astros will face all 15 National League teams in three-game series, half of which will be at Daikin Park. That includes their six games with their interleague rival, the Colorado Rockies
Here is a look at the schedule highlights. Times and television designations will be announced later. The schedule for the Astros starts on March 26 and ends on Sept. 27.
Opening Day, Season Finale
The Astros will open the season at home on Thursday, March 26 against the Los Angeles Angels. Houston will likely pick up an exhibition game or two on their way back from spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Astros and Angels will play four straight games and then host Boston for three games starting on March 30.
The road opener will be on Friday, April 3, at Sacramento against the Athletics. Houston will also wrap up the regular season in Sacramento when they face the Athletics from Sept. 25-27.
Longest Homestand
The Astros have one nine-game homestand in August, all of which are games against AL West teams. The homestand begins on Aug. 14 when Houston hosts the Seattle Mariners for three games. Following an off day on Aug. 17, the Astros will host the Angeles from Aug. 18 and then the Athletics from Aug. 21-23. An off day on Aug. 24 leads into a six-game road trip, beginning on Aug. 25 against the New York Yankees.
Longest Road Trip
Houston has two 10-game road trips this season and the first will be in April, as the Astros will head to the west coast for a 10-game trip from April 3-13. The road opener against the Athletics on April 3 begins the road trip, followed by a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. After an off-day on April 9, the Astros will play a rare four-game, wraparound series with the Seattle Mariners that ends on a Monday from April 10-13.
The next trip is in May and spans from May 18-28. The trip starts in Minnesota from May 18-20, followed by an off day on May 21. Then, the Astros will play three games at Chicago against the Cubs from May 22-24. Then, Houston heads back to Texas to face the Rangers for a four-game series from May 25-28.
Division Games
In March and April, Houston will play the Angels four times, three against the Athletics and four against the Mariners for a total of 11 games. In May the Astros will play 11 division games, with seven against Texas and four against Seattle. In June, Houston will play six division game, three each against the Angels and the Athletics.
The Astros have seven division games in July, four against the Rangers and three against the Angels. In August, Houston has two more games against the Rangers, along with three each against the Mariners, the Athletics and the Angels. In September, the Astros have six division games, two against the Mariners and four against the Athletics.
Holidays
The Astros will be at Cincinnati for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. Houston will at Texas for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. The Astros will be home for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, against Cleveland. Houston will be at home against Tampa Bay for the Fourth of July. On Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Astros will be off.