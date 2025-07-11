Inside the Astros

Astros, Rangers Put Rivalry Aside to Support Victims of Central Texas Floods

In the wake of the devastating deadly floods in Central Texas, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are showing unified support for their communities and the victims.

Kyle Morton

Apr 26, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; A banner with the Houston Astros logo at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu.
Apr 26, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; A banner with the Houston Astros logo at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are getting set to kick off a crucial three-game series at Daikin Park that will take both teams to the all-star break.

But while some in the state of Texas look forward to a renewal of the rivalry between the Lone Star State's two MLB franchise, everyone in the state has a heavy heart.

According to the latest reporting from CBS, over 170 people are missing and 121 are confirmed dead after heavy rains in Central Texas caused flash flooding and a rapid rise in the Guadalupe River.

The death toll includes at least 27 counselors and campers from Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp held right along the river.

While search and rescue operations are underway and the affected communities mourn and begin the process of rebuilding, both the Astros and Rangers are showing their support for the victims and communities.

According to a post on X from Astros MLB.com beat reporter Brian McTaggart, players from both teams are wearing t-shirts featuring an outline of the state, both teams' logos, and text that states "Together with Texas."

Houston's show of solidarity with Central Texas and those affected by the tragedy is extending beyond the symbolic and into the tangible, as the team has announced a commitment of $1 million to aid in the relief efforts in both the short and long term.

The Astros Foundation is also accepting donations to support Central Texas and is encouraging fans to donate at this link.

Published
Kyle Morton
KYLE MORTON

Kyle Morton has covered various sports from amateur to professional level athletics. A graduate of Fordham University, Kyle specializes in MLB and NHL coverage while having previous bylines with SB Nation, The Hockey Writers, HighSchoolOT, and Sports World News. He spent time working the beat for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and is an avid fan of the NHL, MLB, NFL and college basketball. Enjoys the outdoors and hiking in his free time away from sports.

Home/News