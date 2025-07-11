Astros, Rangers Put Rivalry Aside to Support Victims of Central Texas Floods
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are getting set to kick off a crucial three-game series at Daikin Park that will take both teams to the all-star break.
But while some in the state of Texas look forward to a renewal of the rivalry between the Lone Star State's two MLB franchise, everyone in the state has a heavy heart.
According to the latest reporting from CBS, over 170 people are missing and 121 are confirmed dead after heavy rains in Central Texas caused flash flooding and a rapid rise in the Guadalupe River.
The death toll includes at least 27 counselors and campers from Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp held right along the river.
While search and rescue operations are underway and the affected communities mourn and begin the process of rebuilding, both the Astros and Rangers are showing their support for the victims and communities.
According to a post on X from Astros MLB.com beat reporter Brian McTaggart, players from both teams are wearing t-shirts featuring an outline of the state, both teams' logos, and text that states "Together with Texas."
Houston's show of solidarity with Central Texas and those affected by the tragedy is extending beyond the symbolic and into the tangible, as the team has announced a commitment of $1 million to aid in the relief efforts in both the short and long term.
The Astros Foundation is also accepting donations to support Central Texas and is encouraging fans to donate at this link.