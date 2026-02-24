Way Too Early 2026 AL West Predictions: Where Do the Astros Currently Land

The Houston Astros is not an organization that is accustomed to not winning their division (American League West), let alone missing the playoffs entirely. Since 2017, the Astros have won the AL West seven of the nine seasons to complement four AL Pennants and two World Championships.

2025 was the first time since 2016 that the team didn't even make it to the postseason.

Nobody would argue that their season was plagued by injuries as Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, and Isaac Paredes missed a combined 213 games. The pitching staff told an even worse tale.

Still, the Astros only missed October play by a series tie-breaker to the Detroit Tigers. So, where does Houston currently lie amongst the rest of the West going into the new season?

Projected 2026 Standings

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrates with second baseman Mauricio Dubon after defeating the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The fact that this organization missed the postseason entirely last year will not be taken lightly. There weren't many flashy acquisitions, but this team, healthy, will be in contention for another pennant.

1: Houston Astros

2: Seattle Mariners

3: Texas Rangers

4: Los Angeles Angels

5: Athletics

Rankings Explained

The Astros didn't necessarily have a newsworthy offseason. Some would argue that the loss of Framber Valdez is detrimental moving forward. Some would argue that Valdez was a cancer in the club house. Only time will tell.

Houston lost the 2x All-Star, but gained Tatsuya Imai. Imai finished with a 1.92 ERA, complemented by 178 strikeouts in 2025 overseas. There is also outfielder Joey Loperfido, who might be the most underrated move any team has made this season.

Blue Jays outfielder Joey Loperfido hits a double against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Loeprfido was an acquisition from last year's runner-ups. The Toronto Blue Jays have a logjam in the outfield, and Loperfido was being wasted in their pipeline. When he did get a chance at the majors in 2025, he batted over .330 while slugging .500.

The Mariners' headliner since their season ended was simply in retaining first baseman Josh Naylor. Fully healthy, this team only took the division by three games. They will be in serious contention again, but both the Astros and Mariners SHOULD make the playoffs. This is all on paper.

The most interesting piece to this puzzle is with Houston's in-state rivals, who were ridiculed with the same set of injuries as the Astros. The Rangers looked to be at least a 90+ ballclub last year when Nathan Eovaldi had emerged as a possible Cy Young.

Joey Loperfido should get a fair shot at playing time w/ HOU. An .879 OPS over 104 PA’s in ‘25. pic.twitter.com/MgNpnktr4d — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) February 13, 2026

However, the Rangers lost the bulk of their bullpen and didn't replace much. It is hard to picture them as a wild card, but if they do make the playoffs that is the only way.

Both the Angels and Athletics will simply be fighting to finish even on the year, but if someone wants to bet on one, go with Los Angeles. The Angels are in a restructure, but picked up a top arm for their bullpen with Drew Pomeranz.

The Athletics are primarily focusing on relocating and less on baseball right now.

Ultimately, the division crown will be a late-summer move. If Houston stays healthy, it seems highly unlikely that they miss the playoffs two years in a row. But the Rangers could play dark horse as well in a seemingly tough division from first through third.