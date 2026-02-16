Astros Manager Joe Espada Makes Big Announcement Surrounding Veteran Jose Altuve

Going into spring training last year, Jose Altuve was making the move from second base to left field. That was a big move for the Houston Astros' long-time second baseman, who had solidified second base for years.

It's never easy to make a change like that for anyone, nevermind an infielder who has known no other position than second base. Spring training is here for the 2026 season and while there are some questions surrounding positions for some players, it appears that there is no question surrounding Altuve.

Jose Altuve To Work Primarily at Second Base in Spring Training

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), Astros manager Joe Espada said that Altuve will spend most of his spring working exclusively at second base. There will be other players who will also likely do some work there as well, like Isaac Paredes, but it appears that Altuve will be returning to his primary position for 2026.

Changing positions can create a lot of distractions for players, even veterans like Altuve. Moving around can affect a player at the plate and in other aspects of a game. That was the case at times in 2025 for Altuve.

“Normally, my seasons in the big leagues are more consistent,” Altuve said. “I feel like last year I had some times where I was really, really bad and some times where I was really, really good. There was a big separation between those two. It doesn’t feel good when it goes really bad. I’m looking for more stability, more consistency.”

Altuve played in 155 games for Houston last year, slashing .265/.329/.442 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs. His WAR dropped to 0.5, which was a significant drop from 3.4 in 2024. Every time a fly-ball was hit to him in the outfield at any point in the season, spring training or regular season, it was an adventure at times. Not something like Altuve wanted to deal with.

Consistency is a big part of a major leaguer's day-to-day routine. It's just the reality of things. The 36-year-old Altuve is chasing 3,000 career hits, but knows that his career won't last forever. The Astros fell out of the American League playoff race in September and missed the postseason altogether.

Their goal is to get back this year, which is going to be difficult in a division that has the Seattle Mariners looking to take the next step this year and the Texas Rangers adding MacKenzie Gore in a trade over the winter.

Consistency is going to be key for Altuve in 2026 and getting a majority of his time at second base could very well help him with that in spring training.

