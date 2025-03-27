Astros Set Opening Day Lineup For Season Opener Against New York Mets
The Houston Astros have made it to Opening Day, where they are set to take on the New York Mets.
An important step has already been completed, as they have settled on their first official lineup.
This is what the batting order will look like for the first game, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:
1. LF Jose Altuve
2. 3B Isaac Paredes
3. DH Yordan Alvarez
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. C Yainer Diaz
6. SS Jeremy Pena
7. RF Cam Smith
8. 2B Brendan Rodgers
9. CF Jake Meyers
The first interesting decision that stands out is the choice to put Isaac Paredes in the two-hole.
Many people advise putting their best bat second.
Even if the Astros don't believe Paredes is their best hitter, this is certainly a sign of confidence in what he can bring to the table. He gets on base at a solid rate and has a perfect swing for Daikin Park.
Christian Walker is another big addition to this lineup and will be batting cleanup. He is another pull-heavy righty who projects well in Houston. He has hit 95 home runs in the last three seasons combined.
The additions of Cam Smith and Brendan Rodgers at the bottom of the order completely transform this lineups' depth.
The offensive potential is much higher now than it would have been if it was still the projected to have Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon.
Smith is one of the most anticipated rookies the Astros have seen in recent history, which is certainly saying something.
Rodgers has been at least around league average at the plate and has high hopes for his fit in Houston.