Cam Smith Has Made Astros Opening Day Roster After Dominant Spring Performance
The Houston Astros have officially made the move many have been expecting over the last week.
As first reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, top prospect Cam Smith has made the team's Opening Day roster and will make his Major League debut at the start of the season when the team faces the New York Mets at Daikin Park on Thursday.
Smith will enter The Show on the heels of an absolutely massive spring training performance where he slashed .342/.419/.711 with four home runs and 11 RBI over just 15 games in his first big league camp.
Garnering attention throughout the spring as someone who the team was impressed with from day one after he was acquired in the Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs, the idea of Smith potentially being on the team this year began to pick up steam when he did nothing but hit.
From there, he continued to make his case and push harder and harder, leaving the Astros with virtually no choice but to at least consider the possibility of putting him on the Opening Day roster even though he has played just 32 minor league games in his career.
Smith, who turned 22 years old in February, has played just five games at the Double-A level, though even with his lack of experience playing professional baseball, Houston likes his upside enough to take the chance on bringing him up now.
With both the right skill set and mindset to be a star in MLB, Smith's time has arrived much sooner than he, or anyone originally thought it would.