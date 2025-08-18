Astros Share Star-Studded Pitching Matchups for Upcoming Series Against Tigers
The Houston Astros finished up their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon, dropping the weekend set in brutal fashion.
After losing Game 1 of the series on Friday night in an ugly 7-0 blowout, the Astros bounced back with a victory on Saturday. It took 12 innings, but they eventually got the job done, winning 4-3. But when Cristian Javier was pulled from Sunday's contest early due to an illness, the bullpen imploded and was rocked for multiple runs in their 12-0 loss.
Now, fans will be getting ready for their next set, knowing a tall task lies ahead. A massive three-game series against the Detroit Tigers is next, as they are one of the teams ahead of them in the American League standings.
The AL Central leaders, who own a 73-53 record entering play on Aug. 18, were in a bit of a tailspin recently but have gotten things back on track. Their four-game winning streak was stopped on Sunday, but they have been victorious in six out of their last eight contests.
Astros vs. Tigers Series Pitching Probables
With Houston holding only a 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, every game is important for them moving forward. Handling business against another playoff contender like the Tigers would help get some positive momentum going.
Fans are in for a treat in this matchup between divisional leaders, with some eye-catching pitching matchups. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com shared the probables for both teams. Things will get started on Monday evening when Spencer Arrighetti toes the rubber for the Astros in his third start since coming off the injured list, still needing to knock off the rust. He will be opposed by Jack Flaherty, who is experiencing struggles of his own.
Game 2 is the one everybody will have circled as a must-watch event. Hunter Brown will be starting for Houston, going up against Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Both pitchers have thrown well enough to be in the race for the award this year. It will be a real treat for anyone watching, with the first pitch set for 6:40 pm ET.
In the series finale, Framber Valdez will start for Houston against Charlie Morton, one of Detroit’s MLB trade deadline acquisitions. The talented Astros lefty will be looking to bounce back after a tough three-start stretch. Morton, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant start against the Minnesota Twins.