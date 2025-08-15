Astros Ace Is Highest Ranked Free Agent Starting Pitcher by Former MLB Exec
The Houston Astros are no strangers to homegrown players departing during the offseason, whether in free agency or trades.
It has been a somewhat common theme for the franchise over the last few years, despite its incredible amount of success on the field. George Springer, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker are just a few of the big names who began their careers with the Astros but eventually departed.
Springer, Correa and Bregman all made the choice on their own, leaving in free agency for the Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, respectively. With one season of club control before free agency, Tucker was traded this past winter to the Chicago Cubs.
It was a difficult decision to make with the talented right fielder, with Houston knowing they were weakening their team in the present by trading away an All-Star, but hoping it would benefit them in the long run, cashing in on his value instead of watching him leave in free agency.
That has proven to be the right decision, with third baseman Isaac Paredes being an All-Star for the second straight year and star prospect Cam Smith transitioning successfully to right field from third base to take over for Tucker.
Where Does Framber Valdez Rank Among This Year's Free Agent Class?
This winter, they are going to have another difficult decision to make with their ace, Framber Valdez, who is set to hit free agency.
Rumors swirled all winter that the Astros could look to trade him and get as much value back in exchange, similarly to Tucker, but they opted against that.
Houston has been rewarded for retaining him, with Valdez combining with Hunter Brown to create arguably the best one-two punch atop a rotation in baseball. They’re both performing at a high level, anchoring a starting rotation that has been ravaged by injuries.
The steady lefty has an extended track record of performance in the regular season and playoffs, so he will be a hot commodity as a free agent.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has listed him as the best starting pitcher on the market and No. 2 player overall.
It is a lofty ranking, but one that Valdez is deserving of. He is pitching well enough that a fourth consecutive finish inside the American League Cy Young Award voting is certainly within reach, providing elite consistency with at least 175 innings pitched three campaigns in a row entering 2025.
He is entering free agency on a high note, putting together arguably the best season of his career. With an 11-5 record and 2.97 ERA across 145.2 innings with 145 strikeouts, he has already racked up 4.3 bWAR.
Age may deter some potential suitors, since Valdez will be 32 years old on Opening Day in 2026. But his skill set on the mound is one that will age gracefully.
He doesn't overpower opponents with dominant stuff. Instead, he pitches to contact and induces as many groundballs as any starting pitcher in baseball, a game plan that will work deep into his 30s.