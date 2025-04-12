Astros Slugger Already Taking Advantage of Daikin Field Dimensions Early in Season
The Houston Astros had a few major questions marks with their lineup heading into the 2025 MLB regular season.
It was not going to be easy to replace two franchise cornerstones with third baseman Alex Bregman leaving in free agency, signing a deal with the Boston Red Sox, and right fielder Kyle Tucker being traded to the Chicago Cubs.
Both players are incredibly productive and have been key contributors for years as homegrown stars.
Replacing them was going to be a challenge, which the Astros are learning the hard way out of the gate with a team slash line of .227/.313/.325 entering play Saturday, which is amongst the worst numbers in baseball.
Nine out of 13 positional players are currently producing an OPS+ under the league average of 100, making it a struggle to consistently produce runs.
One of the players who has answered the call thus far is third baseman Isaac Paredes.
He was acquired from the Cubs, along with pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith, as part of the return package in exchange for Tucker.
Paredes has done an admirable job stepping into Bregman’s starting role at the hot corner. He currently has the highest WAR of the positional players with a 0.8, getting the job done in every facet.
The most surprising development is his production defensively.
Not known for his work with the glove, he already has a 0.4 dWAR out of the gate, replicating the Gold Glove work that Bregman did last year.
It is also encouraging to see him taking advantage of the dimensions at Daikin Park, which perfectly fits his swing.
“No player and stadium marry quite as well as Paredes and Houston's home park thanks to his extreme-pull approach, with 1,786 career plate appearances and every one of his 72 home runs to left. It didn't work in Chicago, where Paredes hit three homers in 52 games. But with the foul pole in left only 315 feet away, it should in Houston,” wrote MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Thus far, that has been the case.
Both of the extra-base hits for Paredes have come at home; one double and one home run.
His batting average is higher on the road, with a .296 compared to .250 at home, but he has zero extra-base hits thus far away from Daikin Park.
Overall, Paredes has produced a .275/.383/.353 slash line.
The power output should start to increase, too, and when that happens, he could be one of the most productive offensive players for this team.