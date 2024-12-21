Astros Star Alex Bregman Viewed As Second Baseman to Interested AL Contender
A decision from Alex Bregman has yet to be made, but the key member of this Houston Astros organization since they drafted him in 2015 could be on his way out.
His free agency had to take a back seat to some of the other top stars on the market, but he should be in a good position to get paid.
Whether it's the $200-plus million some reports have suggested he wants remains to be seen, but Bregman should get a long-term deal with decent AAV from someone.
The Astros offered him a six-year, $156 million deal, according to reports. That would've been the most expensive contract in franchise history, but with him wanting around $200 million, he seems willing to hold out until he gets that.
Will a team extend him that much money?
That's the question heading into the later stages of December.
According to Brian Murphy of MLB.com, many teams are interested in him.
He added the Boston Red Sox, a team viewed as a real threat to poach him from Houston, are considering him as a second baseman.
"Houston might still be interested in re-signing the player whom they drafted at No. 2 overall in 2015. But a handful of other clubs are eyeing the two-time World Series champion. That group includes the Yankees, Red Sox, Mets, Tigers and Blue Jays. Feinsand wrote that quintet has "varying degrees" of interest in Bregman. Each club could use Bregman's Gold Glove at the hot corner, but the Red Sox are also reportedly considering Bregman as their second baseman."
It was reported in the early stages of his free agency that Bregman would be interested in playing second base. That could help teams with a third baseman on the roster get creative, which would raise his value.
The Red Sox have Rafael Devers.
He's only played four other games in his big league career outside of third base, with two appearances at shortstop and second base.
Perhaps his frame would allow him to slide over to first base if Boston wants to get creative, however, moving Bregman to second might be the better idea.
He has been an above-average fielder throughout his career, but any team signing him is hoping for his offense to play at the level it has.
If he can produce offensively at second base, he could be one of the better hitters at the position in Major League Baseball.