Astros Starter to Have Elbow Surgery Two Years after Tommy John Procedure
The Houston Astros are fighting for their postseason lives, as they had lost control of a playoff spot entirely before Wednesday's game. They're going to have to keep going without the likes of Yordan Alvarez and possibly Jeremy Peña, who has missed three games in a row.
This is a team that has had among the most injuries in baseball. Yordan Alvarez has only played 48 games this season and players like Josh Hader, Brandon Walter, Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski are all on the injured list.
One of the better stories for the Astros and baseball at-large was the return of Luis Garcia, who hadn't pitched since 2023. Unfortunately, his return was short lived and Joe Espada told reporters that he will undergo surgery and miss all of 2026, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter).
Garcia Set To Miss Second Full Season
Although Espada shared that Garcia would miss next season, he didn't specify what surgery the right-hander would be having. He left his second start on September 9 and was later place on the injured list with "right elbow discomfort," so it's likely that will be what the surgery repairs.
It's not known whether it's Tommy John, but if it is, it would be his second since 2023.
Garcia pitched in six games during the 2023 season, posting a 4.00 ERA in 27 innings before having surgery. He made two short rehab appearances in 2024, but ultimately didn't really start making his way back until this season.
The 28-year-old made nine rehab appearances before returning to Houston in September. In his first start back, he went six innings and allowed three runs while striking out six. He allowed one base runner in 1.2 innings before being pulled with the injury in his second.
It's an unfortunate situation for Garcia, who worked really hard to make his way back from the first surgery. To have gotten injured so quickly after has to take its toll on the right-hander.
It's also hard for the Astros, who see Garcia as someone who will stick in the rotation. His last full season, 2022, he threw 157.1 innings with a 3.72 ERA and a 9 K/9. The year before that, he finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
For a team that's been so injured, Garcia could have tipped the scales in the race for a playoff spot. Instead, he'll have to make his way back as a 30-year-old in 2027. More specific details will be announced in the coming days, most likely.