What We’re Actually Learning About Astros Pitching Staff So Far

The Houston Astros took a brutal hit to their starting rotation when their ace Framber Valdez signed with the Detroit Tigers. Despite losing such a key arm, they were able to welcome aboard some new starters to fill in the gaps, namely Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows.

With spring training just a few short days away, rosters are getting firmed up, and that includes the pitching staff. For Opening Day, it's expected that right-hander Hunter Brown will headline the rotation, followed by five more starters to round out what could be a six-man rotation early on.

Health of Rotation Will Decide Outcome of 2026 Season

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Barring any injuries, the Astros should be entering their 2026 campaign with a newfound sense of confidence, but that's said with great caution. Last year, the franchise's starting rotation was knocked down by persistent injuries, but this could be a comeback year for Houston.

Alongside Brown, Imai is expected to play a large role on the mound this year. During his 2025 campaign with Japan's Saitama Seibu Lions, he registered a 2.09 ERA and 178 strikeouts across 163.2 innings pitched through 24 games. Having lost Valdez, acquiring Imai, who should slide into the rotation rather seamlessly, was a major win for the ballclub.

Between Brown's leadership and Imai's flame-throwing abilities, combined with Burrows, this is gearing up to be a daunting rotation. Ryan Weiss, Spencer Arrighetti, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Jason Alexander are going to compete for a spot. Now, this could be McCullers Jr.'s last season in the Major Leagues, so again, many are hoping he can remain healthy this time around.

Starting right-handers Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski will still be sidelined for much of this season, but southpaw Brandon Walter isn't slated to return until 2027, after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 23.

Bullpen Competition Heats Up

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With a six-man rotation in progress, the bullpen will inevitably be impacted due to MLB regulations, which state a team is limited to carrying 13 pitchers from Opening Day through Aug. 31 and during the postseason.

As a result, there is going to be more competition on this side of Houston's pitching staff. Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu are the key relievers here, but Bryan King could also claim a spot. From there, this is when things will start heating up in the bullpen—Steven Okert, Bennett Sousa and Enyel De Los Santos are in the mix.

Hader missed a significant amount of time last season due to an injury, and he's already experiencing bicep inflammation. If Hader finds his way to the injured list again, this will raise even more red flags for their bullpen.

Simply put, if the Astros are banking on reaching the postseason this year, emphasizing the health of their pitching staff is a must. Their rotation and bullpen have strong potential, but only if they can avoid trips to the IL.

