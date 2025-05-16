Astros Top Prospect Placed on Minor League Injured List With Substantial Injury
The Houston Astros have quite a few high-quality prospects coming up through their farm system, and maybe none more notable than their 2023 first round pick Brice Matthews.
Matthews has worked his way from the Florida Complex League to Triple-A in the span of about a season and a half, and now he stands only one level away from making his Major League debut.
Unfortunately, there will be a setback in that process, as Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports Matthews was placed on the minor league injured list on Thursday after suffering a concussion, and is currently in the concussion protocol.
This injury occurred on a slide recently, and he will now miss some time as he recovers from the injury
Matthews started off the 2025 season slowly, but has ramped up exponentially in recent weeks, including hitting for the cycle only five days ago. He is currently slashing .234/.375/.375 with 23 runs, 13 RBI, four home runs, 16 stolen bases, and 45 strikeouts to 28 walks in 37 appearances.
The efficiency at the plate is something that will continue to improve with a larger sample size seemingly, and the counting stats have been amazing.
Hopefully, this will be a rather rapid recovery as he works through the MLB concussion protocol, but ensuring he is fully up to spec and does not have any lingering side effects will be key.
At only 23 years old, he has plenty of baseball in front of him and will look to continue an extremely successful 2025 campaign once he clears the injured list in the coming weeks.