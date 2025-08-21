Astros’ Ugly Sweep by Tigers Shows Nothing but Bad Signs
The Houston Astros were just in what was thought was going to be a tough series between two of the best teams in the American League. Both the Detroit Tigers and the Astros sit at the top of their respective divisions, but it is clear that if the Astros wish to compete in the postseason, with either the Tigers or the Toronto Blue Jays, they have a lot to address.
The Astros were not only swept, but they were outscored 18-2 in a three-game span. They were shut out in back-to-back contests. Their pitching staff kept runs off the board and their offense went to work.
The Good (none), The Bad and The Ugly
Houston is now on a four-game losing streak. They dropped the last game in their previous series to the Baltimore Orioles in a double-digit shutout and instead of bouncing back, they did it again in the first game against the Tigers.
Starting pitcher for Detroit, Jack Flaherty, had arguably the best game of this season. He went seven full innings and struck out nine, allowing only three hits.
Spencer Arighetti allowed five runs before his time was up on the mound in the opener. He has not had a great season as his ERA is creeping up on seven. Things got worse when Tayler Scott came out of the bullpen. He allowed the same amount of runs, but was on the mound for a fraction of the time.
The Astros' starting rotation continues to face issues as they have dealt with inconsistencies as management tries to navigate the second half with injury after injury. Framber Valdez had probably his worst outing in the final game as they tried to come out of Comercia Park with a single victory. All seven runs came at with him on the mound and he had more walks (four) than strikeouts.
One of the few positives that one could take from the series came in game two. Yes, they lost. But, they held arguably one of the best offenses to one measly score, which didn't come until the 10th inning. Hunter Brown did Hunter Brown things in his start and took care of business.
Houston has now lost six of their last eight and are the last division leader in all of baseball to reach 70-wins on the season (Milwaukee Brewers are one-win away from 80). The Seattle Mariners are hot on their tail for the division title, and if they don't want to be a part of the wild card race, there needs to be quite a turnaround.