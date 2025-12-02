Astros Receive Potential High Draft Picks Thanks To 2 Pitchers

December is a very busy month for offseason baseball. Firstly, It sets the potential free agent signings in motion following the December 7th Winter Meetings. Secondly, the draft lottery is set on the 9th, outlining the 2026 MLB Draft in June.

Initially, the Houston Astros received one draft pick in the first round. Now, they've got the potential of receiving two more picks, one in the first round and another after the fourth. This was done thanks to a strong 2025 performance from ace Hunter Brown and a business decision made by former number two option Framber Valdez.

Hunter Brown Secures First Round Draft Pick

Even though the Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Hunter Brown had a spectacular 2025 season. Emerging as Houston's ace, Brown was firmly in Cy Young contention throughout the entirety of the regular season alongside fellow finalists Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox.

While Skubal eventually went on to win the award, Brown finished third, with a 12-9 record, a sub-2.50 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, and 206 punchies, over 185.1 innings. According to Joe Trazza of MLB.com, his performance garnered the Astros the 28th pick as prospect promotion incentive for the upcoming the 2026 draft.

The Astros' comp pick for Hunter Brown's Cy Young finish is No. 28 overall. Houston will be a part of the draft lottery at the winter meetings to determine where it picks in the first round. Any comp pick for Framber Valdez signing elsewhere would come after the fourth round. https://t.co/LkgXpJ2vzM — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 2, 2025

Houston received this draft pick primarily because Brown was drafted by the Astros in 2019, got promoted to the big leagues, and finished as a Cy Young finalist all before his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Framber Leaving Gives Houston Draft Compensation

Valdez, Houston's former ace since 2022, also gave Houston a 2026 draft pick after the fourth round. While it was not due to his 2025 performance, rather the decision he made to reject the Astros' qualifying offer of $22 million.

"La Grasa" finished last season with a 13–11 record, a 3.66 ERA, and two complete games in 192 innings. The stats, overall, are solid, but he significantly regressed towards the end of the regular season, often due to poor effort in fielding and mismanagement of his emotions on the mound. His final 10 starts last season produced a 2-7 with a 6.05 ERA. His abysmal performance in this stretch possibly snapped the Astros extending their AL West division crown and playoff streak.

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Astros players, fans, and media pointed out his recent lack of team leadership and chemistry with his teammates, namely with crossing up battery mate Cesar Salazar in the chest with a fastball during a game in September against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park.

It's Nice Knowing You, Framber

The 32-year-old intends to sign a long-term max deal elsewhere, north of $180 million, something the Astros front office is unlikely to match. Owner Jim Crane is notorious for not signing players long-term on that amount of money.

Given Valdez's past emotions, it's best not to bring him back in an Astros uniform and take the draft pick compensation. Nevertheless, Valdez has been extremely durable since becoming a starter in the Astros' rotation in 2020, pitching in at least 190 innings in three of the last four years. Potential suitors look at that as a plus, especially with the recent epidemic of season-ending injuries for starting pitchers.

