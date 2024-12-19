Astros Will Continue To Work on Trade for Nolan Arenado After He Blocked Deal
It was reported on Wednesday that star third baseman Nolan Arenado declined a trade to the Houston Astros.
The Astros have shown interest in Arenado over the past few weeks, and a deal was believed to happen sometime in the near future.
Instead, the veteran put his no-trade clause to use, blocking a trade to Houston which would've helped an Astros team looking to improve their roster.
While Arenado's decision isn't a good sign for Houston, it doesn't mean he can't eventually end up with the team.
Arenado blocking the trade adds some confusion to this, but the Astros still have an interest in trading for him.
According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, he's open to playing for Houston, and the two sides will continue to speak about a potential deal.
"He remains open to exploring the idea, and both Houston and St. Louis will keep in contact regarding a possible deal, though it is unclear how heavily the Astros will continue their pursuit. According to multiple team sources, Arenado did not want to rush into a decision and preferred to wait until more of the third-base market was established."
It's uncertain the exact reason Arenado declined the trade, but he's made it known he wants to win. Perhaps he believes the Astros aren't in a good position to do that in the future.
According to Woo, part of his decision was to see how the market plays out.
With multiple teams needing a third baseman this winter, Arenado might have a team in mind and wants to see if said ball club eventually needs him.
"But Arenado was never fully comfortable with the deal, according to multiple league sources, and decided to wait for further clarity regarding his market. That market won't be fully established until free-agent Alex Bregman signs a deal."
He's expected to get traded this offseason, whether it's to Houston or not.
The Astros, arguably more than any team in baseball, need him.
Arenado's numbers have slowed down in recent years, but if he plays at the level he has produced in the past, there aren't many players in baseball better on either side of the ball.