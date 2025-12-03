Finally, at long last, sports streaming is coming to Houston.

Space City Home Network is a local sports channel in the Houston area. Since 2023 after acquiring AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery, they've been the main local channel for Houston Astros and Rockets games.

Big News For Astros Fans

On Wednesday, the company announced they are launching their very own streaming app for direct-to-consumer on iOS and Android, Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV.

Titled SCHN+ (Space City Home Network plus), this app will allow Astros and Rockets fans to watch games on any device they broadcast for a low price of $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

Not only that, you can use the SCHN+ app to cast games on your smart TV via Chromecast or Apple Airplay. According to Michael Shapiro of Chron.com, this app can be streamed all around Texas, and parts of the surrounding neighbor states of Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Eastern New Mexico.

This is an absolute steal. For the longest time, watching the Astros and Rockets have only been relegated to users with an AT&T, Comcast, or DirectTV cable service. Cable users would pay between $40-$150 a month to having access to at least 600 channels. You could only watch the games on your TV monitors attached to your cable box.

Fans with a cable subscription could watch Astros/Rockets games on their phone under the AT&T Sports Southwest app but the quality compared to watching it on their TV buffered, causing multiple delays.

MLB.TV, an app available on most smart devices for $25.99 a month, still came with blackout restrictions. Fans couldn’t watch their home team’s games live, and once the game ended, they typically had to wait about 90 minutes for the replay to be uploaded.

For neighboring states and Texas, SCHN+ completely changes the game of watching the Houston Astros. Fans can purchase a subscription and watch games without the need to have cable. Even if residents are traveling, they can watch up to 30 days outside of market.

There is a caveat however. When watching, you cannot pause, rewind live broadcast or screen record. Nevertheless, blackout restrictions are no more, which was a huge issue for Houston area fans watching their home teams.

"We’re excited to make Space City Home Network even more accessible to fans with the launch of SCHN+," Jim Colasanto, general manager of SCHN said. :Our goal has always been to deliver the highest-quality viewing experience and give the best access for Houston Astros and Houston Rockets fans."