Astros Will Face of Ace of Division Rival Mariners After He Was Activated off IL
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners kick off a rare four-game series on Thursday, with the Astros facing a tough test in the opener since they are set to go up against Mariners ace George Kirby in his season debut.
Kirby, 27, has fared well against Houston hitters in his three years in the Majors, holding current hitters to a .198 batting average in 98 at-bats.
Here is how the current lineup has seen Kirby:
Jeremy Peña - 4/19, 2 RBI, 2 K
Isaac Paredes - 2/5, RBI, 3 K
Jose Altuve - 2/17, K
Christian Walker - 1/3
Yainer Diaz - 4/15, 5 K
Victor Caratini - 1/3, RBI, K
Jake Meyers - 2/9, RBI, 3 K
Chas McCormick - 1/11, BB, 2 K
Luckily for the Astros, the right-hander is expected to be on a pitch-count between 75-80.
The former 20th overall pick was shut down at the beginning of March after experiencing shoulder pain in his throwing arm. Following three rehab outings where his fastball sat around 96 mph, manager Dan Wilson announced Kirby's return to the team.
The ace's insertion back into Seattle's rotation comes after co-ace Logan Gilbert suffered setbacks in his recovery from a Grade 1 flexor strain that occurred during a start against the Miami Marlins on April 25.
The Astros will match Kirby with Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 7.88 ERA) in the series opener.
Fresh off his longest start of the season (four innings), McCullers is still working his way to getting back to his old self following a flurry of injuries that kept him off an MLB mound since the 2022 World Series.
He underwent elbow surgery in June of 2023 and suffered multiple setbacks that delayed his return to May 4 of this season.
Houston dropped the first series of the 2025 campaign against its AL West rival, losing two of three at T-Mobile Park.
All three games were tightly contested, all being decided by one run, capped off by a bases-loaded, walk-off walk drawn by Randy Arozarena in the finale.