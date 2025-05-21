Seattle Mariners Announce the Plan For George Kirby's Return From Injury
CHICAGO - After some speculation, Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson announced that starting pitcher George Kirby will make his season debut on Thursday against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Kirby hasn't pitched yet because of right shoulder inflammation that shut him down on March 7. He's made three rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma, pitching to a 7.20 ERA in 10.0 innings. He's struck out 13.
He will be the first of himself, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller to return from the injured list. Miller hopes to be back from right elbow inflammation by the end of the month and Gilbert hopes to be back from a Grade 1 flexor strain in June.
Wilson said that the team will hope to get Kirby to the 75-80 pitch mark, which would be an improvement from the 64 that he threw in his final rehab start.
"Obviously looking forward to getting George back out there and I know he's excited to get back out there as well," Wilson said.
With regards to the pitch count or any limitations, Wilson added "We're going to watch it closely and probably around the 80-pitch mark is what we're thinking, 75, maybe 80 pitches, we'll see. But obviously, just be careful how we do it and make sure we're monitoring as we go."
An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is 35-26 lifetime with a 3.43 ERA. He'll be participating in his fourth major league season.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 27-20 and in first place in the American League West. They'll play the Chicago White Sox at 11:10 a.m. PT.
