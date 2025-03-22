Astros Will Place Two Pitchers on Injured List, Release Two Other Players
The Houston Astros made more roster moves on Saturday.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, both Miguel Castro and Jalen Beeks have been informed they won't make the team's Opening Day roster. Because of that, the Astros are granting Beeks his release, since March 22 marked his potential opt-out date.
Castro will remain with the organization.
When it comes to Beeks, this is an interesting decision.
Signed to a minor league contract late this offseason in March, the 31-year-old seemed like he could be a left-handed option for Houston out of the bullpen after he posted an ERA of 3.92 and ERA+ of 109 in 29 outings with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season following being sent there by the Colorado Rockies ahead of the trade deadline.
Beeks also had a strong spring, giving up just one earned run on a homer in four innings pitched, but the team must have felt like they didn't have place for him, so they have allowed him to look for an opportunity elsewhere.
These two bits of news weren't the only thing involving Astros pitchers, though.
Rome also reported that both Kaleb Ort and Forrest Whitley will start the year on the injured list, making this bullpen thin to start the season.
Whitley is the most notable piece of information, largely because it seemed like he was trending in the right direction to make the first Opening Day roster in his career after being a highly-touted prospect throughout his time on the farm.
Injuries have held him back, and that is no different with this situation.
The right-hander had flashed some dominant stuff this spring, giving up just one run on two hits across his four outings and five innings pitched. But a knee issue popped up that will keep him on the shelf to start the season.
Ort was claimed off waivers by Houston in May of 2024.
He made 22 appearances with the big league ballclub, posting a 2.55 ERA with 26 strikeouts and just four walks in 24.2 innings pitched.
How Ort factors in when he's eligible to return from the injured list after recovering from his oblique injury will be seen, but after a strong showing last season, he was expected to have a hefty role in 2025, too.
It didn't stop there for the Astros on a busy Saturday.
Rome added that Ben Gamel has also been granted his release, and veteran infielder Luis Guillorme was told he won't be on the Opening Day roster, either.
Gamel was claimed off waivers by Houston late last year, getting called up two days after he was added before getting moved to the injured list with a fractured leg in mid-September. He was brought back on a one-year, $1.2 million contract this offseason with the expectation that he could be in the mix for an outfield role.
Jose Altuve switching from second base to left likely impacted this decision.
It's not clear at the moment whether or not Guillorme will stay within the organization.
Position battles are starting to reach their conclusions, and the Astros should have a better idea of their roster in the coming days.