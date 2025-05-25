Astros World Series MVP Putting Himself in Position for Massive Payday
One of the biggest issues the Houston Astros have run into during the 2025 MLB regular season is offensive consistency.
The team isn’t receiving the kind of production they were expecting from some of their key cogs, such as designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who is currently on the injured list. Another foundational piece, Jose Altuve, has not produced at his regular level, either.
Their biggest free agent addition, first baseman Christian Walker, has been a bust thus far as well.
But, there has been one incredible bright spot in the lineup — shortstop Jeremy Pena.
He had some massive shoes to fill when he made his MLB debut in 2022, taking over the position vacated by Carlos Correa, who signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins in free agency.
Pena set the bar high for himself, producing an fWAR of 5.0, finishing fifth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting and winning a Gold Glove Award.
The bright lights of the postseason didn’t phase him at all either.
Pena won the ALCS and World Series MVP awards that year, helping the Astros to the title over the Philadelphia Phillies. He was incredible all playoffs with a .345/.367/.638 slash line in 61 plate appearances.
In the two seasons following, Pena wasn’t quite as productive, but still averaged an fWAR of 4.0.
However, in 2025, he is breaking out in a major way and producing at an incredibly high level.
How Much Must Astros Pay Jeremy Pena on Next Contract?
He is on pace to shatter his career-high OPS+ with a 125; his previous high is 102. Moved into the leadoff spot with Altuve struggling, he has embraced the change with a .292/.358/.438 slash line with six home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 25 RBI and six stolen bases.
Incredibly consistent year after year and turning only 28 years old in September, Pena is setting himself up for a massive pay day down the line.
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that he has a legitimate chance to earn a contract well into nine figures when the time comes.
“One of the sneaky steadiest players in baseball. Peña isn't much of a threat to finish high in MVP voting, but his floor is higher than most. He's just good, a consistent four-win player, and if he can carry that for three more seasons, he'll reach free agency at 30 as a pretty good comparable to Willy Adames, who just cashed in for $182 million as a 29-year-old over the winter,” Passan wrote.
Despite being a year older, Pena has exhibited much more consistent production across the board when compared to Adames, who signed the largest contract in San Francisco Giants history.
Should the Houston star an an All-Star or two to his resume and keep up this level of offensive production, alongside a steady glove at a premium position, he will break the $200 million barrier.