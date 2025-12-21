How Astros Star Isaac Paredes’ Winter League Debut Impacts Trade Value

Much of the chatter this offseason has been about how the Houston Astros will approach the logjam in their infield, specifically at third base.

The Astros traded for former star Carlos Correa in July, a move designed to bolster third base. Correa was not a third baseman by trade, but he agreed to the trade so he could return to Houston. With a major hamstring injury to Isaac Paredes, the Astros needed help.

Correa is now the long-term answer at third base, driven by his play and his massive contract. The Astros are set at shortstop with Jeremy Peña and have Jose Altuve and Nick Allen to man second base. While Christian Walker’s production was disappointing relative to his contract, all signs point to him being the starting first baseman in 2026.

Could Paredes be the designated hitter? Sure, but he would only be spelling Yordan Alvarez. The Astros are in a pickle with Paredes. He’s their most valuable trade chip. But his severe hamstring injury kemt him out for most of the rest of 2025.

That’s why what happened in the Dominican Winter League recently was so important.

Isaac Paredes Back in Field

Con este orden al bat nos enfrentaremos a los Venados en el segundo de la serie. 🍊 | Brück Germany pic.twitter.com/20rlnmQfzk — Naranjeros de 𝐇ermosillo (@ClubNaranjeros) December 21, 2025

Paredes made his Dominican Winter Ball debut on Saturday for Naranjeros de Hermosillo. He batted second and was the designated hitter. He returned to the Astros for eight games in September as the DH. So, being back in the DH slot is not a huge leap. But it was his first game since September and, theoretically, means that Paredes is fully healed from the injury. It pairs with the Astros’ belief that Paredes will be ready to participate fully in spring training.

While Paredes still needs to get back in the field and play a position, this should boost his offseason trade value. He was an All-Star last season for Houston, as he slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI. The Astros acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade and while he played third base, he can play second base and first base.

He also comes with two more years of team control. That makes the two-time All-Star a valuable commodity. Houston just acquired pitcher Mike Burrows from Pittsburgh in a three-team trade that cost them two prospects — outfielder Jacob Melton and pitcher Anderson Brito. Burrows was 2-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 23 games and 19 starts.

Put Paredes on the market and the return will be much more significant. He would bring the Astros a starter with a better track record than Burrows and one more likely to contribute right away for a rotation that still has several arms trying to return from injury.

Houston doesn’t have to trade Paredes, nor do they have to do it now. But, the good news is their most valuable trade chip is back on the field and showing the rest of the league that he’s ready to be moved.

Recommended Articles