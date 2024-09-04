Atlanta Braves Linked to Possible Blockbuster Trade With Houston Astros
The Houston Astros are facing a lot of backlash due to their injury handling of star outfielder Kyle Tucker. After missing a lot of time, Tucker has now been reported to have had a fractured shin.
Originally, the Astros' medical staff diagnosed him with a shin contusion. They could not have been more wrong. Could their misdiagnosis end up leading to Tucker considering a breakway from the team?
Missing that badly on an injury is a very bad look for Houston. Tucker would have every right to lose complete faith in the organization if they truly did completely misdiagnose him.
All of that being said, if he does choose to force his way out, where could he end up?
Zach Presnell of FanSided has suggested that the Atlanta Braves could make sense as a potential trade suitor for Tucker this offseason.
"Looking at a trade for Kyle Tucker is tough because he would only force himself out of Houston to be on another powerhouse. His situation, to this point, has been solid with the Astros, so for him to want to go elsewhere, he would need to be in a winning environment. The Atlanta Braves are the perfect landing place for a talent like his. They have the need out there, especially until Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his return from his second ACL tear at some point next year. Besides Acuña, this team has struggled all season long, for their high standards anyway. A huge move like this could be what the front office looks to do, especially if the entire season falls apart and they end up first round exits in the postseason."
During the 2024 MLB season with the Astros, Tucker has played in 60 games. He has hit 19 home runs to go along with 40 RBI, while batting .266/.395/.584.
Those numbers would be a big-time addition for the Braves. Even when Acuna does return, Tucker would be a valuable piece that would help Atlanta get back to being a World Series contender.
Obviously, this is all speculation. Tucker may end up wanting to stay with Houston. However, no one could blame him if he did choose to pursue a fresh start.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Astros and Tucker as the offseason draws closer. A trade could very well be on the table.