Astros Quiet Offseason Amplified By Lack of Starting Pitching

The Houston Astros have not made any news-making signings this offseason. Ryan Weiss was given a one-year contract with a team option, but that is the only Major League signing Houston has made.

Heading into the new year, the Astros are still short on starting pitching, but they have plenty of options to choose from on the free agent market.

Framber Valdez was the team's ace in 2025. He is going to demand a multi-year contract worth north of $30 million. That is not a price the Astros are willing to pay, which is why a reunion with Valdez is highly unlikely.

With Valdez all but gone, the Astros lack established starting pitching on their big league roster. Heading into the new year, Houston still has a chance to sign a free agent or two. But their silence on the free agent market has been deafening.

Astros Current Starting Pitching

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Valdez is gone, but the Astros still have an ace in their rotation. Hunter Brown emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball last season. He finished with a 2.43 ERA over 31 starts. In those games, the right-hander threw 185.1 innings, allowed just 133 hits, struck out 206 batters, and walked only 57.

Brown will no doubt be the team's opening day starter in 2026, but the rest of the rotation is up for grabs. Both Spencer Arrighetti and Lance McCullers dealt with injuries in 2025, while Cristian Javier missed the first half of the year recovering from elbow surgery. Ronel Blanco was coming off a solid 2024 campaign, but had to get season-ending elbow surgery last year.

Injuries to the pitching staff played a part in the Astros missing the playoffs. But Houston can not count on these four pitchers to have a fully healthy 2026 season. Now, injuries are part of the game, but adding a starting pitcher via free agency would be in the Astros' best interests.

Which Free Agents Fit With The Astros?

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Astros seem unlikely to hand out any long-term contracts. But a three or four-year deal could be worth making for the right guy.

Houston was linked to Ranger Suarez early in the offseason. He is coming off a career-high in innings pitched and a career-low ERA (as a starter) in 2025. The left-hander would fill in the Valdez-sized void nicely for Houston.

Deal length and price could be the issue, though. Per Spotrac, Suarez's market value AAV is just under $27 million. He is also only 30 years old, meaning the length of his contract might be closer to six years. This could deter the Astros from signing the one-time All-Star.

If short-term is what the Astros are searching for, there are plenty of pitchers to consider. Both Nick Martinez and Chris Bassitt would fit into the rotation at Daiken Park. Both are in their mid-30s, meaning they could sign anywhere from a one-year deal to three years. Their market value AAV is under $20 million, as well. If these two are not on Houston's radar, they should be.

For under $10 million AAV, the Astros could be able to sign a Miles Mikolas or Frankie Montas. Spotrac also has Justin Verlander's market value to be under $10 million.

There are plenty of options for Houston to consider. The one certain thing is that the Astros have to bring in another starting pitcher.

