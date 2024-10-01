Breaking Down Why Houston Astros Can Win World Series in 2024
The Houston Astros are once again in the MLB Postseason, as they will be facing the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card Round.
This is going to be an exciting matchup between a veteran team that has had a ton of postseason success in recent years, and a young team that just snapped a lengthy playoff drought for the franchise.
For the Astros, the 2024 season hasn’t been all smooth sailing. Houston really struggled to start the season, as they were under .500 in April and dug themselves into a hole to start the season. However, the Astros were able to bounce back and regain the form that everyone expected from them.
As Houston heads into October, there are a lot of reasons why they can reach the American League Championship Series for the eighth straight year. While that would be an amazing feat, the Astros want more.
Recently, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com spoke about why Houston could win the World Series this season.
“Since June 1, they've got the best record in the AL. No team in the league has a better run differential. The big fear: That slugger Yordan Alvarez won't be ready for Houston's wild card series against the Tigers. A sprain in Alvarez's knee wiped out the final week of his season, and he could be the biggest absence of the wild card round. Alvarez, one of baseball's best hitters, is imperative to Houston's chances. With Kyle Tucker finally back (and raking, of course), their offense should've been about as good as it's going to get. While even without Alvarez the core of the lineup -- Jose Altuve, Tucker, Alex Bregman, Yainer Diaz, Jeremy Pena -- is solid, the bottom-third has been something of an issue all season long.”
The Astros will be coming into the postseason with one of the best starting rotations in the league, led by Framber Valdez. While Valdez has emerged as the ace of the staff, Hunter Brown has also had an excellent campaign.
Houston has a very deep starting rotation that will likely keep Justin Verlander off the postseason roster. The addition of Yuesi Kikuchi was a great move, as he has pitched well since coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Astros’ lineup might not be as deep as it has been in years past, but it is still a very good and experienced unit. However, the health of Yordan Alvarez will be important to monitor. If he can't play or isn’t 100 percent, Houston could have problems.
If Houston has a healthy Alvarez, they will certainly be able to contend for a World Series title this year.