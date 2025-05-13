Budding Astros Ace Earns First Place Votes in AL Cy Young Poll
The Houston Astros have enjoyed a breakout campaign from young star pitcher Hunter Brown, who might be playing himself into some hardware.
MLB.com released their first Cy Young poll of the 2025 campaign and Brown finished fourth in the AL, receiving two first-place votes. He was one of just four players overall to receive a first-place vote.
The Astros youngster has a bit of a ways to catch up to the current first place pitcher in Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who received a whopping 19 first-place votes.
There is an argument that Brown has been the better pitcher to this point, but Skubal has the track record to earn that extra edge.
Hunter Brown Could Make Team History With AL Cy Young Win
If Brown were to end up winning the award, he would become the fifth player to win the award at least once and the youngest player to do it in club history.
The current youngest was Dallas Keuchel, who did it in 2015 in his age 27 season. Brown would need to do it this year, as he is currently 26. He'll be 27 when the award is handed out, but would still be younger than Keuchel.
Brown has a 1.48 ERA over his eight starts this season with a 0.904 WHIP and 10.7 K/9. His 1.86 FIP is the best mark in the league. He has struck out 58 batters and walked just 14 over 48.2 innings of work this season.
Houston has won five straight starts and he hasn't had a loss decision since the first game of the year, which he gave up just two earned runs in.
He's allowed more than two earned runs just twice and has gone scoreless in four different outings.
Another thing worth noting from this poll is that Opening Day start Framber Valdez was not included, even in the "other's receiving votes" section.
After finishing in the top 10 in each of the last three seasons, Valdez has some ground to make up if he wants to continue to be in the conversation.
The good news for him is that he had an even worse start last season and still ended up finishing seventh in AL Cy Young voting and 15th in AL MVP voting.
The 31-year-old has a 3.94 ERA with a 1.188 WHIP and 101 ERA+ through eight starts.
With Valdez still not looking like himself, but starting to come around, the emergence of Brown has been that much more important.
There is a real chance that Valdez ends up leaving in free agency, but luckily the team has another ace up their sleeve.