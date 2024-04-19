Should Houston Astros Manager Bench Slumping Star?
While much of the Houston Astros' early struggles can be explained by rampant injuries to their starting rotation, their offense has had its share of issues as well. Three members of the starting lineup -- Alex Bregman, Chas McCormick and Jose Abreu -- still haven't homered yet and are slugging below .350.
Abreu has been particularly brutal, slashing an anemic .078/.158/.098 with far more strikeouts (17) than hits and walks combined (seven). Given his age (37) and precipitous decline, it's fair to wonder if he's officially washed up.
Astros manager Joe Espada isn't ready to give up on Abreu just yet based on his comments after Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves -- Abreu's third hitless game in a row.
Espada gave a weak defense of Abreu's performance, suggesting he'll eventually snap out of his slump based on his past success.
Granted, the three-time All-Star has built an impressive track record since debuting in 2014. He's led the American League in several offensive categories and won multiple awards, including AL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and AL MVP in 2020.
However, players fall off eventually, and Abreu seems to have reached that point. His OPS has declined every year since 2020 and he struggled last year as well, batting an underwhelming .237/.298/.383 in his first season with the Astros.
Abreu's still under contract through 2025, but he clearly isn't the player he used to be. Houston can't afford to have a black hole like that in the lineup, especially at an offense-first position like first base.
It's only April, but Espada needs to do what's best for the team and bench Abreu before he costs them any more games.