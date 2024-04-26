Could Houston Astros Have Something In Common With 1914 Boston Braves?
The Houston Astros are 7-19 going into their series with the Colorado Rockies in Mexico City. It's their worst start since the late 1960s.
But, perhaps there's a little hope for the Astros? At least historically?
Houston lost 18 of their first 25 games. Even this early in the season, that can be hard to overcome. But, since 1900, one team has overcome that bad of a start and reached the playoffs.
According to MLB.com, that team is the 1914 Boston Braves.
Back in 1914, little was expected of the Braves. They were coming off a 69-82 season and had not won or reached a World Series since their title in 1892 when they beat the Cleveland Spiders, 5-0-1.
Yep, 1892.
Boston got off to a bad start. After 25 games they were 6-19. But, this is why they're known as the 'Miracle' Braves.
After dropping a July 4 doubleheader against the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Braves were 26-40 and 15 games back in the National League pennant race.
Right after that, they got red-hot, finishing 18-5 in July and was a game under .500 and nine games back.
In August the Braves continued to pick up steam and on Aug. 25, after beating the Chicago Cubs, they were tied for the National League lead.
On Sept. 2, Boston took the NL lead for the first time and on Sept. 8 the Braves took it for good. By season’s end Boston was 94-59-5 and had a 10.5 game lead on the NL.
The run continued in the World Series, where the Braves swept the Philadelphia Athletics in four games.
Could the Astros do the same thing? Well, it could be a bit easier with six playoff berths in the American League — three division champions and three wild card berths.
At least there’s a little hope for a franchise that has reached at least the AL Championship Series every season since 2017.