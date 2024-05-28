Could Next Japanese Phenom Pick Houston Astros as First MLB Club?
The Houston Astros have been a powerhouse for years, but are getting older. Could the next Japanese mega star act as a fountain of youth for the team?
Roki Sasaki's journey to the MLB from Japan is more of a 'when' than a 'if' and almost every team is going to join in on the sweepstakes.
The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes made it clear that Sasaki will be coming to MLB sooner-rather-than-later. Here’s what Janes said as to the pitchers’ excitement about coming to America:
“Because he is so eager and because MLB teams are so eager for what he can offer, Sasaki seems almost certain to eschew tradition by pushing to leave for the United States sooner than almost any other Nippon Professional Baseball player has.”
MLB teams have become aware that he is coming over and they are beginning to prepare for his arrival. Still, it’s unclear exactly when he will come.
Currently, the 6-foot-4 sensation is 22 years old. If he does decide to leave before he’s 25, he will be subject to the international signing pool for each team which means limited money.
His arrival will be one of the biggest stories in recent baseball history, larger than Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s this past season.
In four years and 59 games of NPB play, Sasaki has an absurd 1.94 ERA and 0.856 WHIP. He has a 103 MPH fastball and great breaking balls that make him very hard to hit. He’s the most anticipated foreign prospect since Shohei Ohtani and for good reason.
Houston mainly hasn't been a top pursuer for the top Japanese free agents due to money issues. With Sasaki potentially signing with the international pool, they could plan easier in the short term.
The historic dominance that the Astros have had in the AL for nearly the past decade should have them fresh in the mind of any top free agents. The continuing struggles of both ability and health in their starting rotation should only act as motivation for them to finally pursue a top Japanese free agent.