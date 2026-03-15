Astros Newly-Signed Free Agent To Make Spring Training Debut This Week

One clear thing, out of all the offseason moves made by Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown, there is still a need ahead of Opening Day. A backup catcher.

Brown replaced the loss of Framber Valdez with Japanese star Tatsuya Imai and whether or not that will be enough to overcome the loss of Valdez remains to be seen. While Brown also added Mike Burrows in a three-team trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, there is still a need for a backup catcher to Yainer Diaz. César Salazar has been in camp, but Brown recently signed former Astros World Series winner Christian Vazquez as a potential backup.

Vazquez has spent the last couple of years playing in the World Baseball Classic with Team Puerto Rico, but they were eliminated on Saturday by Team Italy, 8-6. That loss will now turn Vazquez's attention to the Astros, and he will get his first chance to enter manager Joe Espada's lineup on Tuesday.

Astros Catcher Christian Vazquez Will Make Spring Training Debut on Tuesday

Christian Vazquez | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Houston signed Vazquez earlier this month to give Salazar some competition for the backup role. The 35-year-old signed a minor league deal, but Espada didn't beat around the bush about why he was brought back after being a member of the 2022 World Series-winning team. He'll be in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Christian is someone who knows this staff very well,” Espada said. “He’s caught a no-hitter in the World Series, [has] a ton of experience. We thought that it was valuable to bring him in here and continue to help our catching depth, and our pitching staff also. We have a ton of young arms, and having someone who’s been around, been in the postseason -- adding him to Major League camp will be beneficial for all of us.”

Since leaving Houston, Vazquez has had a slow decline offensively with the Minnesota Twins for the last three years. In 65 games last season, he slashed .189/.271/.274 with three home runs and 14 driven in. His number began slowly going downhill since signing with the Twins, but last year was his worst in the Twin Cities.

It remains to be seen if Vazquez ends up making the Opening Day roster for the Astros or if this is a move to push Salazar. It might be tough, but he is someone who is regarded as one of the better catchers with a 79 OPS-plus for his 11-year career that began with the Boston Red Sox.