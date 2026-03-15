Ryan Pressly Returns to Astros in New Role as SpaceCityHN Analyst

A former fan favorite Houston Astro, Ryan Pressly, is returning to the home he had for seven years. This time, though, he will be watching the games from a little different perspective.

Pressly spent seven seasons anchoring the Astros’ bullpen from 2018 through 2024. He is coming back to Houston to join the broadcast team for SpaceCityHN as an analyst.

Fans will enjoy having one of the most recognizable pitchers from Houston’s recent run of success back in the organization.

A Familiar Face Returns to Houston

During his seven seasons with the Astros, Pressly appeared in more than 350 games, recorded over 100 saves, and posted an ERA of 2.81. He was one of the most reliable relievers in the MLB. Along with being an All-Star in 2019, over the course of his career, he recorded more than 400 strikeouts.

Pressly was a key piece of the bullpen during the team’s championship run including their 2022 World Series title. Pressly will always be credited for being an important part of Houston’s postseason play while he was on the team.

Key Contributor to Houston’s Championship Era

The right-hander displayed a calm presence on the mound, and that made him a critical weapon in high-leverage moments. His tenure with the Astros aligned with one of the most successful stretches in the organization’s history.

In fact, the Astros made the postseason every year that Pressly was a member of the team. Things changed after Houston signed Josh Hader and moved Pressly to a set-up role.

Even though Pressly had a no-trade clause in his contract, he agreed to be traded to the Chicago Cubs in January of 2025. He felt that he could still close and wanted the opportunity to do so. Chicago had a place for him, so Pressly moved on.

Bringing a Player’s Perspective to the Broadcast

Welcome to the family!



Ryan Pressly is joining @SpaceCityHN as the newest pregame and postgame analyst. Catch him tonight during the Houston Astros Spring Training game at 5. pic.twitter.com/JfoEW3BDdS — Houston Astros (@astros) March 14, 2026

Now, Pressly will have the opportunity to bring fans a different view of the game.

As an analyst for SpaceCityHN, he will bring firsthand knowledge to the broadcast booth of the Astros’ clubhouse, pitching strategy, and mental challenges players face. Given that he has been in those situations so recently, Pressly will have valuable insight to share.

Staying Connected

While it is true that his playing days in Houston are behind him, his connection to the organization and fans clearly remains strong.

For a fan base that watched Pressly deliver countless high-pressure outs over the years, having him decide to return to Houston in this new role will be refreshing and also feel like just a natural continuation.

Pressly has already built a long-lasting legacy with the team and now, he is just adding to it.