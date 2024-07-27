Dodgers Ace Still Scarred By World Series Loss To Astros
Seven years later, Clayton Kershaw still isn't over it.
The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series at Minute Maid Park this weekend. It's a rematch of the 2017 World Series, which the Astros won in seven games while using illegal sign stealing methods.
Houston commemorated the championship with a giant statue of a replica World Series ring outside the ballpark -- a permanent reminder of how the 2017 season ended. The Dodgers got their own ring three years later in 2020, but many of them are still bitter about the 2017 Fall Classic, feeling they were robbed.
Count Kershaw among them, as he sounded pretty salty when discussing this weekend's series, which started with a 5-0 Astros win on Friday.
"I don't like coming here," Kershaw said bluntly. "I don't like rolling up and seeing the 2017 ring in front of their stadium."
Who can blame him? Kershaw struggled during his Game 5 start in Houston, getting pounded for six runs in 4 2/3 innings. The Astros prevailed 13-12 in 10 innings, taking a 3-2 series lead back to Los Angeles, where they won Game 7.
The 36-year-old lefty has had many ups and downs during his postseason career, so Houston isn't the only place where he has bad memories. Still, it's understandable why he has such a visceral reaction to Minute Maid Park in particular.
Fortunately for Kershaw, he won't have to face the Astros this weekend. After making his season debut against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, his next start is scheduled for next week against the San Diego Padres.
Until then, all he can do is grin and bear it while cheering on his teammates from the dugout. He also might want to start using the back door to get into the stadium from now on.