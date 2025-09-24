Inside the Astros

Drastic Pivot Could Await Astros Regardless of Playoff Outcome

The Houston Astros are in a fight for their playoff lives, but the warts exposed in 2025 could cause a drastic shift in their future plans.

Aug 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown speaks with media before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park.
With the season's final days upon them, the battered and bruised Houston Astros are in the fight of their lives to sneak into the playoffs. After 118 days in first place of the AL West and at one point commanding a seven-game lead in the division, the Astros now find themselves four games behind the Seattle Mariners.

To make matters worse, Houston currently sits one game behind the plummeting Detroit Tigers for the final American League wild card spot. The collapse might not be as drastic as what is going on in Detroit, but it should serve as a wake-up call for general manager Dana Brown and the rest of the organization.

Injuries have played a major role, but even factoring those in, the Astros' second-half performance has exposed warts that can't be easily ignored. Regardless of whether or not Houston can sneak into the playoffs, and regardless of how the team performs there, it faces a major reckoning come the offseason.

Astros Might Need To Accept Their Dynasty Has Come To An End

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane
For the better part of the last decade, the Astros have been one of the most successful teams in the league. From 2017 onward, Houston has won seven AL West crowns, four American League pennants and two World Series championships.

However, regardless of 2025's ultimate outcome, Michael Shapiro of Chron.com believes the dynasty is over and that Houston should pivot to a rebuild this offseason.

"Even the most orange-tinted-glasses, sign-stealing-denying Astros fan will readily admit the chase for the 2025 championship is all but finished. But why the pessimism about future seasons? Take a wide lens at Houston's organization, and a concerning picture appears," Shapiro wrote. "Houston's pitching staff next year will keep staff ace Hunter Brown, but almost certainly lose No. 2 starter Framber Valdez in free agency this winter. It's hard to find a single reliable starter for 2026 besides Brown ... Want a new star to rise from the minors? Don't count on it."

Shapiro is not wrong in his assessment that the roster, which has its deficiencies now, will have even more holes once the season ends and free agency commences. Owner Jim Crane has shown a reluctance to cross into any sort of luxury tax territory, and moves like the deadline deal for Carlos Correa only serve to further constrict Houston's spending power.

Worst of all, the farm system is barren. Years of attrition by virtue of dealing top prospects for veteran help to keep the window of contention open have been exacerbated by the sign-stealing scandal penalties the club incurred, further cutting off the Astros' pipeline of young, cheap talent.

At a certain point, the club will not be able to function without addressing its funnel for cost-controlled talent. That means that even in spite of an improbable run in the playoffs, Houston would be wise to enter a rebuild starting this offseason.

Stephen Parello
STEPHEN PARELLO

Based in the New York City area, Stephen has been a passionate sports fan since childhood, with baseball having always had a special place in his heart. Stephen took the plunge into freelance sports writing back in 2024, covering the New York Jets and the Brooklyn Nets for empiresportsmedia.com. Since then, Stephen served as Co-Site Expert for FanSided’s Los Angeles Angels site Halo Hangout and hosted the Bleav in Angels Podcast. He then moved on to cover a wide array of teams across FanSided’s MLB division. Stephen also covers the New York Jets for The Jet Press and the San Francisco 49ers for Niner Noise and now provides his baseball knowledge and expertise to MLB On SI. When Stephen is not writing, he enjoys spending time with his young daughter, attending concerts, cooking, and wondering if the New York Jets will ever win a Super Bowl in his lifetime.

