Astros Linked to Brewers Right-Handed Pitcher as Potential Framber Valdez Replacement

As each day passes, it's becoming clear that Framber Valdez is going to find a new home in free agency and leave the Houston Astros. That's not a surprise, as the writing has been on the wall for some time.

General manager Dana Brown has a big job in front of him in terms of replacing a hole in the starting rotation behind Hunter Brown. Along with Valdez, Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez is still available in free agency, but the two other top options, Dylan Cease and Michael King, have signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres, respectively.

The free agent choices are slowly dwindling, and Dana Brown's chance to address his need in the rotation might be best done through a trade. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed the perfect target for the Astros, Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Astros Linked to Brewers Right-Hander Freddy Peralta

Dana Brown has added to his rotation this offseason already by acquiring Mike Burrows of the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team trade where Houston parted ways with two of their top prospects. However, Burrows is a middle-to-end-of-rotation pitcher and doesn't solve the need as a No. 2. That's where Peralta comes in.

"Even if he's a rental, Peralta would make quite a bit of sense for the Astros, who are likely to lose Framber Valdez in free agency. Houston has quite a bit of uncertainty in their rotation after Hunter Brown, so Peralta would help to give Joe Espada's squad a little more stability among their starters,'' Kelly wrote.

Peralta is owed $8 million in 2026 and then will be a free agent next winter. He is going to get significantly more with his next contract. On one hand, Milwaukee could move him if they feel that they will lose him for nothing, but on the other hand, he is part of a rotation that won 97 games in 2025 and is ready for another win in 2026.

Peralta went 17-6 this past season with a 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings. Slotting him in Houston's rotation behind Hunter Brown gives the Astros a bona fide No. 2 at the top of the rotation. Getting Peralta would be a game-changer in the American League West. The asking price for Peralta would be a hefty one, but it might be Dana Brown's best chance to replace Valdez's spot in the rotation.

