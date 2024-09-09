Final Houston Astros Prospect Rankings Hold Steady With Top Player
There aren’t many constants in prospect rankings, either across baseball or with each team’s organizational rankings.
For the Houston Astros, that’s hasn’t been the case. All season, outfielder Jacob Melton has been their No. 1 prospect.
Baseball America hasn’t changed its mind about him, as he followed up his No. 1 ranking in MLB Pipeline with a No. 1 ranking in the publication’s final monthly rankings of the regular season.
Melton has been the organization’s top prospect for more than a year, since Houston traded two outfield prospects — Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford — to re-acquire pitcher Justin Verlander last July.
The Astros started Melton at Double-A Corpus Christi and called up the 24-year-old center field to Triple-A Sugar Land on July 24. Combined, the former Oregon State standout has a slash line of .261/.320/.444/.764 with 14 home runs, 51 RBI and 30 stolen bases. He’s the next outfielder up when Houston needs reinforcements.
The next two prospects are each of the Astros’ last two first-round draft selections. Shortstop Brice Matthews is ranked No. 2 and was selected in 2023 out of Nebraska. A Houston native, he is playing at Double-A Corpus Christi. He has a slash line of .280/.397.523/.920 with 15 home runs and 38 RBI.
Catcher Walker Janek, another Houston-area product and Houston’s first pick in the 2024 Draft, is ranked No. 3. Selected out of Sam Houston as the college game’s best catcher he started his pro career at High-A Asheville. He has a slash line of .183/.222/.301/.523 with one home run and 11 RBI.
After outfielder Luis Baez, infielder Zach Dezenzo is No. 5. He could be Alex Bregman’s replacement next season, if Houston cannot sign the veteran. The Astros called up Dezenzo in August and sent him back to Sugar Land on Friday.
Dezenzo had a slash line of .212/.255/.308/.563 with one home run and six RBI in 17 MLB games.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Forcucci, outfielder Zach Cole, right-handed pitcher A.J. Blubaugh, right-handed pitcher Parker Smith and right-handed pitcher Miguel Ullola round out the Top 10.
Prospects ranked Nos. 11-20 included right-handed pitcher Michael Knorr, right-handed pitcher Alonzo Tredwell, infielder Kenedy Corona, right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury, shortstop Shay Whitcomb, right-handed pitcher Rhett Kouba, right-handed pitcher Andrew Taylor, shortstop Jacob Amaya and left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon.
Prospects Nos. 21-30 included left-handed pitcher Trey Dombroski, second baseman Pascanel Ferreras, shortstop Chase Jaworsky, right-handed pitcher Alimber Santa, outfielder Nehomar Ochoa, outfielder Pedro Leon, third baseman Waner Luciano, right-handed pitcher Ethan Pecko, outfielder Joseph Sullivan and shortstop Caden Powell.