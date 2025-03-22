Five Bold Astros Predictions Before Opening Day of 2025 MLB Season
The Houston Astros have been a model of consistency since 2015, making the playoffs in nine of their 11 seasons since, while winning two titles during that span.
The Astros are well positioned to return to the postseason in 2025, despite playing in an AL West that has three playoff-caliber teams.
Opening Day is on the horizon, so let's make five predictions for Houston's 2025 campaign.
Astros Keep Rotation Intact, Make the Playoffs
The New York Yankees have endured a ton of injuries this spring, which has opened the door for the other contenders in the American League.
That leads to the Astros keeping Framber Valdez through the trade deadline, as Houston has the best one-two punch in the AL. If the Astros are going to contend for the pennant, Valdez and Hunter Brown are Houston's biggest edge against the rest of the AL.
Yordan Alvarez Has Career Year
Alvarez is an MVP contender whose best season to date came in 2022 where he slashed .306/.406/.613 with 37 homers and a 6.8 bWAR. He wont' turn 28-years-old until July, so he's still in his athletic prime with the potential to surge beyond his career best production.
Expect Alvarez to post a similar slash line in 2025, while pushing past 40 homers and exceeding a 7.0 bWAR.
Isaac Paredes Effectively Fills Alex Bregman Void
Bregman for Paredes is an indirect swap at third base for Houston, one where the Astros will get younger as Paredes turned 26 years old in February while Bregman will turn 31 at the end of March.
Bregman is a better, more consistent player, to be clear. But back in 2023 Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 homers and a 4.2 bWAR. Last year Bregman finished with a 4.1 bWAR with 26 home runs while hitting .260.
Ultimately, Paredes is five years younger and cheaper than Bregman while being capable of similar offensive production as the former Astros' cornerstone.
Houston Wins Kyle Tucker Trade
Tucker is an NL MVP contender in a contract year that the Astros traded to the Chicago Cubs this offseason.
Paredes is an established Major League talent that can help Houston mitigate the loss of Bregman, but the big long-term win for Houston was acquiring Cam Smith, who has had an eye-popping spring.
Smith may have done enough this spring to force himself onto the Opening Day roster, but even if he doesn't make an impact at the Major League level to start the season, it's already clear that the Astros got a potential difference maker for Tucker. None of this includes pitcher Hayden Wesneski, who was included in the draft and may make the opening-day rotation.
No team wants to move an established talent like Tucker, but economic realities sometimes force a franchise's hand. One of the reasons why Houston has been a factor in the AL for more than a decade is their ability to make difficult decisions like moving Tucker, while getting a mix of stability and upside in return.