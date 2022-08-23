FOCO Releases Astros Altuve and Orbit 'Fist Bump' Bobblehead

FOCO Releases Astros Altuve and Orbit 'Fist Bump' City Connect Bobblehead
There is a new bobblehead on the block, and this one is a "can't miss!" FOCO USA has just released their new Houston Astros bobblehead, and this one features both second baseman José Altuve and mascot Orbit.
While already enticing, the two are in space, wearing their new City Connect jerseys and giving each other a fist pump. It's a two-for-one bobble and you will want to get your hands on it!
This bobble will be limited to just 522 units, and each will be individually numbered for increased collectability. They will also stand at seven inches tall, a sizable collectible.
You can purchase one here using this exclusive link from FOCO.
Read More
Each FOCO bobblehead is individually hand crafted which means each one is unique from the other 522. This bobblehead, which plays on the 'Space City' theme of Houston, Texas, will retail for just $120.
You can purchase this one of a kind bobble right here using this exclusive link from FOCO!
If you're an Astros fan, you won't want to miss out on this very unique collectible bobblehead.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!