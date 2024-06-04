Inside the Astros

Former Houston Astros Pitcher Suspended for Gambling on MLB

One of the former Houston Astros pitchers is now facing a suspension after he was discovered to have gambled on MLB games.

Brad Wakai

May 18, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly (47) throws during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
May 18, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly (47) throws during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

When gambling and sports betting started to become legalized across the country in more and more states, there was always a possibility that there would be players around the different professional sports leagues who would get involved in wagering.

That was the case for one of the Houston Astros former pitchers.

There were some rumblings that Major League Baseball was on the verge of handing out suspensions to multiple players who were caught making bets on games, and on Tuesday, they officially gave their punishments for those who were involved.

Current Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Michael Kelly has been suspended one year for violating MLB's sports betting rules and policies according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

As a member of the Astros' organization in 2021 when he was with their Triple-A affiliate, it was discovered he was placing bets on Major League Baseball games, including those involving Houston, but was never on the field for any of the contests.

In a statement from the MLB, it was found that Kelly placed bets on nine Major League games out the 10 bets that were flagged, with three of them involving the Astros. He bet a total of $99.22 on these contests which was an average of $9.92 per bet. These involved wagers on the outcome, over/unders on runs scored, and pitcher strikeout numbers.

He denies that any outcomes of the games he bet were compromised.

After Kelly's time with Houston, he made his big league debut a season later with the Philadelphia Phillies. So far in 2024, the right-hander has been one of the Athletics' best relief arms, posting an ERA of 2.59 over his 28 appearances.

Now, he'll be sidelined for a year after getting suspended for gambling on the sport he plays.

These stories will likely continue to happen as legalization of sports betting continues to spread to more states where MLB franchises are located.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai