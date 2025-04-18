Former Houston Astros Reliever Delivers Fiery Message After Free Agent Spurning
The Houston Astros have gotten a surprisingly strong output from their stable of relief pitchers so far in 2025.
What was seen as a possible weak point for the team beyond closer Josh Hader and setup man Bryan Abreu, this unit has delivered more than expected as the team ranks fourth in MLB with a bullpen ERA of 2.94.
Only the New York Yankees' bullpen is striking out opponents at a higher clip, too, as the Astros' group is averaging 11.09 strikeouts per nine.
Still, the unit is recovering from the loss of Ryan Pressly (traded to the Chicago Cubs) along with several key injuries with expected contributors like Forrest Whitley and Kaleb Ort working their way back to MLB.
Still, a good start does not necessarily mean the group will hold up all season and into October, and Houston could have added another arm or two and chose not to this past winter.
One option could have been a reunion with Phil Maton, who has excelled with the St. Louis Cardinals and is using a lack of interest from the rest of the league in free agency as a motivator.
In an interview with The New York Post (subscription required), Maton shared with Mark W. Sanchez that he is taking what happened this winter personally and is seeking revenge on the 29 teams who overlooked him while he was available.
"So ridiculous Maton was virtually ignored in free agency (likely due to velocity)," the outlet's Jon Heyman posted on X in response.
Maton has made 10 appearances for the Cardinals, holding opponents scoreless over 9.1 innings of work in which he's allowed just four hits and struck out 11 batters.
One of those appearances came against the Astros when he worked a clean inning in his team's 4-1 win on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old native of Kentucky was with Houston from 2021-23, earning a World Series ring as a member of the 2022 club, though he did miss the playoffs due to a now-infamous hand injury.
Maton righted the ship in 2023, though, when he worked six scoreless playoff innings for the Astros as the team advanced to the ALCS where it fell short against the Texas Rangers.
Houston opted not to bring him back for 2024, a season which Maton split between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets.
As an Astro, Maton posted a 3.67 ERA in 157 innings spread over 162 appearances.