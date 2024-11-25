Former Houston Astros Reliever Inks Deal With AL Contender
The Houston Astros have given players opportunities to show what they have over the past few years, including reliever Alex Speas.
But he only appeared in one game for the Astros before being designated for assignment to create a 40-man spot in June.
The right-hander has played for five different MLB organizations over the past 14 months, and that number will become six after he inked a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.
Bobby Nightengale of The Star Tribune announced the news on Sunday.
It's uncertain if the deal includes an invite to Major League Spring Training, but given his prior big league experience, that seems to be a logical possibility.
His career MLB stats includes just four games, a 9.00 ERA, and 2.50 WHIP in 4.0 innings pitched. The six strikeouts in that span are perhaps the only positive aspect of his first season at the highest level.
He didn't fair much better at the minor league level in 2024, appearing in Triple-A for four organizations.
Speas posted a 12.13 ERA and 2.63 WHIP. His walk numbers were a concern, walking 43 hitters in 29.2 innings pitched.
Factor that in with him allowing batters to hit .294 against him, and it's clear there's a lot of work to do.
Still, teams are intrigued by something.
If they weren't, he wouldn't be bouncing around the league and getting chances like he has.
A 100 MPH fastball often helps with that, but he'll have to show that it can play to stick on a team moving forward.